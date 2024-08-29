Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

BJAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,674 shares. The firm has a market cap of $279.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

