Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 1,457,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,398,254. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of -478.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

