Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 8,065 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.84% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIXO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.41.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

