Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $353,000.

BATS FJUN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

