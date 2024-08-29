Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 251,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 130,448 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

