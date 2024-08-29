Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

