Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686,315 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

