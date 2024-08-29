Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 28,980 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 158,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XHLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 4,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,456. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

