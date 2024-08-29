Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 367 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.77% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS NOCT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.