Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after buying an additional 2,663,676 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after buying an additional 928,841 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 886,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

