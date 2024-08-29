Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 537 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,645 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $397,000.

PSI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $814.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

