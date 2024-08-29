Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.2 %

GMAR stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

