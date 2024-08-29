T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

