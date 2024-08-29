Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.