TD Cowen Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $56.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $63.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.
TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.