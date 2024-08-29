TD Cowen Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $56.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $63.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

