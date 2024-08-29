TD Securities Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Hold

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

