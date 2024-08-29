Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$63.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.82. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$47.47 and a 52-week high of C$74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

