The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 197,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,056,426 shares of company stock valued at $584,650,712. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. 1,309,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,945,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $307.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

