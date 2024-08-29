The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $360.30. 102,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $363.13.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.16.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

