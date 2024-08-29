The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

