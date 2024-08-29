Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI) Short Interest Down 96.7% in August

Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Themes Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Themes Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64. Themes Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

