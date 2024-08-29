Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $613.14 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

