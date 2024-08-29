Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $164.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.06.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,640,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,723,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,893,000 after buying an additional 125,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

