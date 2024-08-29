Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Trading Up 13.3%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 57,772,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 251,245,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Up 13.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

