Truist Financial Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $77.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 542,610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 371,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

