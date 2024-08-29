Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NYSE EVH opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,210.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,210.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Quarry LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

