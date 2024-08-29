Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,924 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.