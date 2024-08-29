Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 44.88% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UI opened at $188.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.