UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

