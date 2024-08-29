Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $552.00 to $448.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $367.93 and last traded at $369.41. Approximately 188,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 877,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.98.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.22.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

