United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Shares Down 1%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 38,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Maxim Group raised United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.54.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. United Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.25% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

