Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Transient C. Taylor Sells 15,127 Shares

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of UPBD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,603. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPBD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Upbound Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.