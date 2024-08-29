Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,155 shares of company stock worth $183,221,085 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $516.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $544.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.99 and a 200-day moving average of $492.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.