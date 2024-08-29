Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $273.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $256.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.41.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $199.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

