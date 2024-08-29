Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $230.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

VEEV stock opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.