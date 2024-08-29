Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.704-2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.220-6.220 EPS.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 7.9 %
VEEV stock traded up $15.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.09. The stock had a trading volume of 408,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,739. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
