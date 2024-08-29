Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.704-2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.220-6.220 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 7.9 %

VEEV stock traded up $15.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.09. The stock had a trading volume of 408,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,739. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.86.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

