Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $682-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.56 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.220-6.220 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.86.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $15.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.09. The company had a trading volume of 408,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,739. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

