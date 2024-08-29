Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Raised to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

Vericel Trading Down 1.8 %

VCEL stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5,257.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.