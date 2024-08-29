VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 3,125.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSF stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

