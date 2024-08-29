Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $21.50

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 36.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 226.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

