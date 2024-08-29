Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.47 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Wanchain alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00039676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,210,283 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.