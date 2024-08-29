Waters (NYSE:WAT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $340.94 on Tuesday. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.