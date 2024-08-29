WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.02 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $107.02 million and $6.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,319,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,922,825 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,319,973.6854086 with 3,449,922,824.6703453 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03049729 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $6,851,863.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

