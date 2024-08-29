Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $827.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. GeneDx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $37.45.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. On average, analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,294,064.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,063,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,782,257.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,948 shares of company stock valued at $24,336,375. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,335,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

