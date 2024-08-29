Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.62% from the stock’s current price.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $118.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.