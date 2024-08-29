Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Alicia Hammersmith Sells 4,169 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

