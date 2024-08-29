Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

