Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

NYSE:WDS opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

