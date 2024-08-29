Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 65,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average is $165.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

