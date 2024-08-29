WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $5.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at $200,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of WW International by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. WW International has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

